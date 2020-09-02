Road Closed, Diversions In Place - Serious Crash, SH6, Makarewa - Southern
Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway 6 near Makarewa.
Police were alerted to
the multi vehicle crash between Counsell Road and North
Makarewa Grove Bush Road at around 3:58pm.
Initial
indications are that there are serious injuries.
The
road is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
