Road Closed, Diversions In Place - Serious Crash, SH6, Makarewa - Southern

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 6 near Makarewa.

Police were alerted to the multi vehicle crash between Counsell Road and North Makarewa Grove Bush Road at around 3:58pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

