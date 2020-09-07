Nelson Musicians Unite For Concert To Save The Maitai

Nelson musicians are combining their talents to put on a Beating Hearts concert to support the Save the Maitai Campaign.

Well-known local singer Mikal Lipscombe who is hosting the concert, said he had written two new songs about how precious the peacefulness of Maitai River and its surroundings were to generations of Nelsonians.

Link to hear Mikal’s Kaka Valley Maitai song - https://youtu.be/gQkouW6Pn3w

“My musician friends were as saddened as I was to hear about the proposal to spoil the Maitai Valley with several hundred houses, so we decided to do what we do best - write songs and perform them to support the 8000 people who have so far signed the petition opposing the subdivision.”

Performers for the event on Sunday 13 September include the fantastic Keegan band who are reforming especially for the concert, duos Ryan and Keeli, Nathan Torvik and Siobhan Sweeney and Itchy and Scratchy.

“Add in performances by SWAN, Carol Shingleton, Chrissie Small, Mark Rafills and the audience will be able to enjoy a passionate and eclectic concert by some of Nelsons finest musicians,” Lipscombe said.

The concert starts at 2.00pm Sunday September 13 at the Nelson Musical Theatre, 95 Atawhai Drive.

Tickets are available online from iTICKETS.co.nz and music lovers are advised to get in early as numbers will be restricted due to Covid19 social distancing.

© Scoop Media

