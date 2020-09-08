Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Is NPDC’s Climate Response Enough, Asks Top 10 Kōrero

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s Climate Action Framework looks at how to cut emissions and adapt planning and infrastructure to the changes in weather patterns and sea levels. To have your say on the climate change response, head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen.

Is NPDC doing enough to respond to the climate challenge or should more money be spent for the District to have a cleaner, greener future?

That’s the question residents are being asked as part of NPDC’s Top 10 Kōrero, looking at the big issues facing the District ahead of planning how $2 billion of public funds is spent in the next 10-year plan.

Cr Amanda Clinton-Gohdes says a huge amount of work has already started on how NPDC can cut emissions across all parts of Council after the Mayor and Councillors committed to an urgent response to climate change late last year.

“Our Climate Action Framework looks at how we can cut emissions and adapt our planning and infrastructure to the changes in weather and sea level, and how, as a Council and a community, we prepare for the challenges ahead,” says Cr Clinton-Gohdes.

“We already have a string of initiatives to help ensure our transition to a sustainable future. Behind the scenes we’re investigating how to better manage our transport and water networks, and encouraging inner-city living and development.

“More visibly, we’re investing in the Zero Waste 2040 goal, stepping up planting on NPDC land, and trialling electric vehicles, including rubbish trucks. These changes go right to the grassroots of what we do – even to getting rechargeable power mowers and tools for our Parks staff.”

Cr Richard Handley says while the focus of the next 10-year plan looks at investment in the District from 2021 to 2031, NPDC’s commitment to a meaningful climate change response is long term.

“We’re still looking at ways to be more energy efficient and we’re helping our residents create more environment-friendly homes through our Back on Our Feet Covid-19 response.

“But what more can we do at home, at work and elsewhere? Can we make our roads safer and easier for emissions-free transport like cycling and buses, for instance? Some of these things will cost us, but the longer we wait, the greater the cost.”

Head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen to have your say on the climate response. Those filling out the short survey will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11. Other topics up for debate in the Top 10 Kōrero over the next four weeks include the multi-sport hub and creating a marina.

