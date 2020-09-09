Submissions Close On Freedom Camping Bylaw Review

Submissions on Marlborough’s freedom camping bylaw review closed on Monday, with 345 received.

Submissions are now being summarised in preparation for hearings. The Freedom Camping Sub-Committee, chaired by Councillor David Oddie, will hear submissions on Monday 14 September from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 September.

Following the hearings, any amendments to the draft bylaw will be presented for adoption at the Assets and Services Committee meeting on 1 October. It will then be ratified at the next scheduled Council meeting and adopted by Council prior to the 2020/2021 summer season.

Marlborough’s Freedom Camping Bylaw was last reviewed in 2016 and was developed to provide a regional approach and guidance under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, which sets out the national direction on how to manage freedom camping.

For more information about the bylaw review process visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/freedom-camping-bylaw-2012/proposed-freedom-camping-bylaw-2020

© Scoop Media

