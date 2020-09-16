Road Closed Due To Fire Between Whangamata And Onemana

Tairua Road, State Highway 25 (near Jullian Drive) between Whangamata and Onemana is closed due to a large wild fire.

The road is closed between SH25A Hikuai and Harry Watt Drive, Whangamata.

Civil Defence advise everyone to please stay away.

For updates please check NZTA's website or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) for traffic and travel information.

We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website.

Or listen to your local radio station. Frequencies can be found here.

Some neary residents may experience power ouatges. Check Powerco's webiste here for more information.

