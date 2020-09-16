MOD Returns To Wellington To Celebrate Human-centered Design

New Zealanders are invited to join a one-week celebration of human-centered design, from 12-16 October. The festival will take place in venues around Wellington region. Alongside the traditional physical events, this year’s programme will also include a virtual lineup, that will be accessible worldwide.

“We’re broadening our offering to include both virtual and physical events, to allow people both nationally and internationally to get involved. Our core focus is still the same: connecting humans through events that can inspire and educate. This year, more than ever, we want to support our local industries and showcase the incredible talent we are lucky to have right here in our backyard.”

From immersive workshops to experience-based learning events this is a festival designed with people in mind. MOD’s goal is to inspire, empower and enable the community to tackle products, services and solutions with people at the centre.

Make sure to attend the opening summit to kick off your festival week right. You’ll get to hear from some amazing humans like: James Hermin (Previously Unavailable and StoryTech), Anna Dean (Double Denim), Bart De Vries (Limber) and Elizabeth McNaughton (Hummingly).

During the week, you’ll be spoilt for choice for events. Attend a CHQ workshop to learn some of the key innovation tools and techniques to accelerate your workflow; dive behind the scenes of branding with Strategy Creative or join a Kōrero on Digital Marketing with Aro Digital. Learn how to create better workplaces through relationship-centered design (with Serafin Upton) or how to have those hard conversations at work and outside (Just Lead).

“Humans are at the heart of MOD. This is not just an event for designers. MOD focuses on the human, cultural and social aspects that go into creating solutions based on the needs of people. It celebrates collaboration, human-centred design, empathy-based co-design and customer-centricity.”

MOD is run by CHQ, leaders in innovation. We’re hugely thankful to our partners: The Big Picture, Hype, Out Of Office, Z Energy.

For more information and for bookings please refer to the MOD Wellington website: modwellington.com

