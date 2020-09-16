Serious Crash, Egmont Village - Central
Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-car crash on Upland Road, Egmont
Village.
Police were called about
4.45pm.
Initial indications are one person has been
seriously injured.
The road is closed, and diversions
will be in place.
Motorists should avoid the
area.
