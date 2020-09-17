Message To Wellington

As we look ahead to the upcoming election on 17 October 2020, it is important to remember that local and central government are partners in delivering services and public leadership to our communities.

The four local authorities in Taranaki, consisting of the New Plymouth, Stratford and South Taranaki District Councils along with the Taranaki Regional Council, have come together to issue a clear statement, in the same way that we have done in 2014 and 2017, on the key areas of importance for the Taranaki region. In our last message, we identified eight priorities and significant progress has been made over the last three years, but there is still work to do and over this time, some new key areas have emerged.

We acknowledge and appreciate the support that the Government has committed and delivered on in the last three years. Of note are the sizable investments made to improving State Highway 43 and the project to connect and upgrade a series of walking tracks as a part of the Taranaki Crossing. Also, the more recent investment in Parihaka, Yarrow Stadium and other regional projects.

It is crucial that we continue to work together to address these priorities, as the policies and priorities of Central Government greatly influence regional communities and economies. As the region’s civic leaders, we felt it was important to provide you with an update on existing projects and a list of the further priorities identified for attention and action by the incoming Government.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has identified several industries most likely to be hit hard by the enforced quarantine measures caused by COVID-19. Over the past five years, tourism expenditure in the region has grown an average of 4 percent. In January 2020, the region saw nearly $50 million in combined domestic and international tourism spend, with this number reduced to below $5 million as of April 2020. The number of building consents issued in Taranaki for the month of March decreased by 7 percent on the previous month. This is concerning as building consents offer a measure of intended activity within the building and construction sector within Taranaki.

While strict quarantine measures remain in place for international visitors, the continued involvement from Central Government to promote Taranaki is crucial in supporting our region with its recovery. Taranaki maintains one of the lowest Central Government spends per capita while continuing to make significant contributions to national wealth through its highly productive agricultural sector, the oil and gas industry and the associated downstream of the processing and manufacturing industries that they support.

Taranaki people value a range of policies and programmes that the Government have in place to support infrastructure, education and health. As civic leaders for the region we are calling on Central Government to hold the four key priority areas identified at the forefront of their thinking for both our region and nation over the next three years and beyond.

Priorities for Taranaki

Roading

A study on improvements to State Highway 3 (between Hāwera and New Plymouth) had been undertaken, however there has been no progress or updates on this matter since the completion of the study. Local Government in Taranaki is proposing a major investment of resources to deliver on these projects for the safety improvements on State Highway 3 from Hāwera through to New Plymouth. We believe the implementation of these measures are important for the safety of our communities as well as for those visiting our region.



Tourism

Tourism in our region would be greatly boosted through the development and improvement of tracks and trails, and road access points to Taranaki Maunga such as Te Rere o Kapuni – Dawson Falls, as well as district and regional cycleways and walkways.



Energy

The ongoing support and investment in the development of Taranaki’s transitional energy ecosystem to help drive New Zealand’s progress towards a high value low carbon economic future.

Education

It is critical that the Government invests in Taranaki’s tertiary education and learning capabilities to support the region’s COVID-19 recovery and transition.

A big limitation for many people in our region is connectivity. We’re are calling on the Government to improve and create new facilities in the region that would allow people to come together, access technology, resources and tutors to support engagement with education and allow more options for on-campus study or access to resources for distance learning students.

Report Card

A summary of what has been achieved across the eight priorities identified for Taranaki three years ago:

What we asked for What has happened Comment Taranaki Crossing In September 2019, the Government committed $13.3 million from the Provincial Growth Fund for this project, along with additional funding from the Taranaki Regional Council, the New Plymouth District Council, DOC and the New Zealand Transport Authority. Work on the project began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion in 2023. Progressing well. State Highway 43 In February 2020, the Government committed funding from the NZ Upgrade Programme for several projects from the submitted business case, as well as the funding announced earlier for the sealing of 12kms in the Tangarakau Gorge. Funding was also committed for a new bridge to be built over the Kahouri Stream and a range of smaller but significant improvements. A total of $23 million is being invested into the Forgotten World Highway which will make the road safer and more accessible to locals and visitors. We thank the government for the results so far and are pleased to see work progressing. Progressing well. Predator-free Taranaki The Crown-owned Predator Free 2050 Ltd has committed to funding the long-term project for the first five years along with the Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki’s community. Currently, nearly 8000 traps have been installed with the aim of removing rats, possums and stoats from around Taranaki Maunga. Progressing well. Regional Connectivity- the second Rural Broadband Initiative and the new Mobile Black Spot Fund The Government announced a significant additional rural broadband and mobile coverage would be deployed around the country. While $130 million was promised with the aim of targeting around 10,000 rural households and businesses there are still many people in our region that struggle with poor to no mobile or broadband connectivity. Good progress with rural broadband. We still have serious issues with mobile blackspots. Mount Messenger Bypass/ State Highway 3 We are pleased to see progress on this project. Bell Block to Waitara SH3 safety improvements We welcome the announcement of $29 million funding to start this project and look forward to seeing progress.

