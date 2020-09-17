Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Labour Needs To Get Onboard With Rail Electrification North Of Waikanae

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton is calling on Labour to switch tracks and get onboard with rail electrification north of Waikanae after being supplied an Official Information Act response where Transport Minister Phil Twyford has ruled out support for rail electrification north of Waikanae and suggested people catch buses for upwards of an hour to Waikanae instead.

Instead of rail electrification, Mr Twyford suggests commuters from Levin catch a bus to Waikanae, a trip that would take almost twice as long as a train journey. This means the growing number of Wellington-bound commuters moving into the region will continue to drive their cars and clog up Waikanae’s commuter carparking and Wellington’s roads.

“We’re seeing a rapid increase in Wellingtonians choosing to call Kāpiti and Horowhenua home while still commuting into Wellington for work. This is why both the National and Green parties have announced they would fast-track rail electrification and double tracking to Ōtaki in the next term of Government. Labour now risks getting stranded on the platform if they don’t get onboard with rail electrification soon,” says Mr Compton.

In the four years pre-COVID-19, there were 323,000 more boardings and alightments at Waikanae - a 61 percent increase. This increase was reflected in the commuter carparking in Waikanae overflowing each weekday morning as a stream of cars arrived from further north, causing issues for local residents and businesses.

“While COVID-19 has brought some temporary relief in terms of capacity, it’s vital we don’t waste this extra time. We need Wellington’s commuter rail infrastructure and services to be extended north of Waikanae as quickly as possible. Electrification and double tracking are the best way to ensure the fast growing community of commuters in northern Kāpiti and Horowhenua can easily access fast, frequent, reliable, and climate friendly commuter rail services.”

Phil Twyford’s proposed solution - a bus service from Levin to Waikanae - could take upwards of an hour, nearly twice as long as the same journey by train or car. As a result, commuters will continue to take their cars and clog up Waikanae’s scarce commuter carparking and Wellington’s already overcrowded roads, as well as creating more fossil fuel emissions.

“Labour needs to join their Parliamentary colleagues and get onboard with the plan outlined by the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign and prioritise rail electrification and double tracking north of Waikanae,” says Mr Compton.

Those wanting more information on the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign can visit www.kapitihorowhenuarail.co.nz

