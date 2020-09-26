Full Steam Ahead For NZ’s Premier Garden Event - Rapaura Springs Bloom In The Boom

Bloom in the Boom Garden Party at Longfield | Photo: Richard Briggs Photography

It’s only 6 weeks to go until Rapaura Springs Bloom in the Boom 2020 kicks off in Marlborough – and the committee and supporters are busy preparing to welcome guests into the district for New Zealand’s premier garden event.

President Tim Crawford says “We’re excited about being back in Level One, and it is full steam ahead for us, with tickets are roaring out the door. It’s shaping up to be one of our most successful Garden Marlborough events ever!”.

Planning for the iconic event continued throughout lock-down earlier in the year, and the committee are confident that their positive attitude will pay off in what will be the events 28th year.

“We are well aware that this event brings a lot of business into Blenheim and the Marlborough district, and ticket holders are telling us it is great to have something to look forward to, after what has been a stressful year for many. Bloom in the Boom is the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family and enjoy the delights Marlborough has to offer; the food, the wine, the gardens and the excellent hospitality!”

Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough runs from 4-8 November 2020. Tickets on sale now.

For more information visit www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

© Scoop Media

