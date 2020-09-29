Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Vaping Ban Disappointing For Smokefree Advocates

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Alt New Zealand

Hamilton City Council’s massive u-turn today to now include vaping alongside smoking as a prohibited activity in smokefree areas is deeply disappointing and will hinder not help the country’s Smokefree 2025 ambition, says a leading Kiwi vape entrepreneur.

“For the past 18 months Hamilton has been put up in lights as a progressive and smart city when it came to protecting its community from the dangers of tobacco all while enabling ex-smokers to publicly use a considerably less harmful alternative without being stigmatised,” says Jonathan Devery, owner of Vapo and Alt New Zealand, the largest Kiwi-owned vape company in the country.

“Sadly, that progress is now all in the rubbish bin. The Hamilton City Council’s latest amends to its Smokefree Outdoor Areas Policy at today’s Community Committee meeting were supposedly because of ‘new information’ coming to light. However, it didn’t offer anything substantial, let alone new,” he says.

Mr Devery says despite what the Waikato DHB and Cancer Society may have presented to councillors in June, including the council report’s claim that ‘harm caused from second-hand vaping cannot be ruled out’, Public Health England has categorically concluded ‘to date, there have been no identified health risks of passive vaping to the health of by-standers’.

“What’s more, Auckland University researchers reported earlier this year that there is no youth vaping epidemic among our mid-teenagers. It seems that Hamilton City councillors have also completely overlooked the fact that vaping is the most effective smoking cessation tool in New Zealand’s history, hence why our smoking rates are at record low levels.”

Global evidence proves vaping is at least 95% less harmful than cigarettes and is nearly twice as effective for those wanting to give up smoking than nicotine-replacement products. Vaping products are also sold in UK hospitals. Yet such facts did not make councillors’ reading.

“While smoking-related illnesses kill 5,000 Kiwis every year, there have been no reported deaths related to vaping, let alone hospitalisations, in New Zealand. However, Hamilton in its wisdom is now treating deadly smoking and our lead smoking cessation tool exactly the same. It makes no sense whatsoever. I suspect it’s probably because they kind of look the same, but in reality, they’re polar opposite.”

Mr Devery says it will surprise many that the Cancer Society is running around trying to banish vaping, when vaping has without doubt helped to reduce smoking related illnesses and deaths over the past decade. Further, the country’s DHBs have been overwhelmingly supportive of vaping programmes so it’s disappointing the Waikato DHB wants vaping banished from outside its hospitals and property.

“The councillors should’ve sought information from the Chairman of Action for Smokefree (ASH) 2025, Professor Robert Beaglehole, before making their latest decision. He has said to local media in the past that any vaping ban in Hamilton would cause more harm than good. Yet, the country’s leading and most qualified smokefree advocate was also ignored.”

The vape businessman says over the past couple of years, many other misguided council vaping bans have come into force up and down the country, and to date they’ve delivered no health improvements.

“The reality is banning vaping from the likes of city streets and open spaces does not improve one person’s health nor does it stop anyone from smoking. It only discourages smokers from transitioning off cigarettes. Sadly, Hamilton City Council’s latest move is based on snobbery, not common sense,” says Jonathan Devery.

A few months ago, Vapo opened its first store in the city at 314 Grey Street in East Hamilton, which has proven very popular with locals.

www.getalt.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alt New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% and the Act Party is on 6.3%. Conditions continue to look terminal for New Zealand First. Despite being a stubborn brake on government tax policy and winning a few policy gains of its own, NZF is registering only a 1.9% level of support... More>>

 

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters Speech: The Gathering Storm Clouds: Ihumatao

Frequently around New Zealand you hear people say that politicians are all the same. It’s a convenient way to dismiss any careful investigation of the truth of that statement. New Zealand First since its inception has been committed to ‘one law ... More>>

ALSO:

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 