Auckland’s Arts, Eats And Beats On Show During Elemental AKL

Elemental AKL starts 1 October.

More than 40 events and experiences taking place across Auckland, showcasing the region’s arts, eats and beats.

Seven events have sold out, with others selling fast.

Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, 1 – 7 October. Photo: Shannon Kemp

Starting 1 October, Elemental AKL festival will see more than 40 events and experiences showcasing the best arts, eats and beats of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Now in its second year, Elemental AKL is run by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) alongside leading events, entertainment, arts, and hospitality experts.

ATEED General Manager – Destination Steve Armitage says: “The line-up for this year’s festival is truly exciting, offering opportunities to learn something new, to have fun, to explore Auckland in new ways and to taste some of our incredible local wine, beer and produce.”

Seven events have already sold out, including 6500 tickets to Synthony, Best Of at Spark Arena, a progressive dinner in Onehunga - Culinary Crawl, and a five-course dinner at Matakana’s Sawmill Brewery and Smoko Room - Mahi Tahi. Many others are selling fast.

Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will kick off the festival, promising an electrifying light and sound show from 1 – 7 October. With various vantage points to choose from, spectators can settle in with some packed kai, access the soundtrack and listen in sync while viewing the light show.

Throughout the festival, renowned chefs will be opening their kitchens: Josh Emett will lead an Oyster Masterclass at his Waiheke Island-based restaurant The Oyster Inn; Michael and Belinda Van de Elzen will welcome guests for an intimate Garden of Food Tour and Lunch at Good from Scratch Cookery School in Muriwai; The Lady Butcher Hannah Miller Child and husband Andrew will be sharing the perfect marriage of beer and butchery – The Butcher and the Brewer.

Other well-known chefs and writers will also be introducing the best of Auckland’s food producers, taking intimate tours of their favourite farmers markets: Matakana Market with Lauraine Jacobs, Ōtara Market with Rewi Spraggon and Clevedon Market with Geoff Scott.

Matakana Market with Lauraine Jacobs. Photo: ATEED

Ōtara Market with Rewi Spraggon. Photo: ATEED

The Elemental Nights concert series by LiveNation will start mid-October with 13 concerts headlined by local and international talent taking place across three venues: Hopetoun Alpha, Hollywood Avondale, and St Matthews-in-the-City. For more live entertainment, Mary Poppins The Musical will be landing at The Civic from 16 October.

For those craving a special dining experience, there are many to choose from: The Sculptureum Story for art and wine lovers, an Edible Garden at Cordis Auckland, or wind the clock back to the Golden 20’s over a four-course dinner with live jazz music at Hotel Grand Windsor.

If foraging has captured your attention, two different experiences are available: Black Pineapple Cocktail Foraging in Kelmarna Gardens in central Auckland, or join chef Riki Bennett on a Spring Forage in Auckland Domain that will share traditional Maori food gathering knowledge.

If it’s about seeing Auckland from a new perspective, the Silent Disco Citywalks will not disappoint. The Glow in the Dark Edition has already sold out with record sales, but tickets are still available for two other themed walks: Parnell Edition and Glen Innes Edition.

Food and wine festivals will be the on the menu starting later in the month, offering insights into Auckland’s diverse food scene: Winetopia (30 October), Te Ahi Kōmau (30-31 October) - celebrating Polynesian kai and culture, Street Kai on Takutai (13 November) and Dumplings on Dominion (15 November).

Many events can proceed even if Auckland remains in Alert Level 2, with plans in place for larger events to postpone to later in the year or into 2021.

ATEED firmly believes that major events will have a strong role to play in helping to underpin our economic recovery, as well as providing a vital lift to the people of Auckland and New Zealand.

