Battys Road Roundabout Given The Go Ahead

A new roundabout at the intersection of Battys Road and New Renwick Road has been given the go ahead by Council’s Assets and Services Committee with work set to begin this month.

The new roundabout is needed to address traffic volumes and road safety concerns in the Burleigh area and is also required prior to the development of a new residential area known as ‘Burleigh Estate’ - located in the north-west corner of Battys Road and New Renwick Road.

Councillors also approved the funding model for the construction of the new roundabout which will require the removal of the existing power poles and new power lines being laid underground.

The Committee has agreed that following the Waka Kotahi subsidy, the remaining cost of approximately $1 million for the roundabout, will be funded through a combination of zone and development levies, and existing roading budgets, subject to 2021-31 Long Term Plan consultation.

Regional Transport Committee Chair, Councillor Francis Maher, says today’s decision is a step in the right direction in addressing safety concerns relating to the busy intersection.

“The new roundabout will also greatly improve the flow of traffic in the area both now, and in the future when the Burleigh development area is opened up,” Clr Maher said.

Modelling carried out by Cardno Design on behalf of Council, concludes that a single lane roundabout will be sufficient for the area for the next 15 years, depending on actual traffic growth.

This decision is subject to final adoption at the full Council meeting on Thursday 29 October.

© Scoop Media

