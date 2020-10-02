HDC The First Council In New Zealand To Meet MoH Water Safety Plan (WSP) Approval

The first Water Safety Plan (WSP) approved under the Ministry of Health’s new framework has been awarded to Hurunui District Council.

The Culverden drinking water scheme is the first one in New Zealand to receive the tick from the Ministry.

This WSP approval means the acknowledgment of a new stringent framework, the result of nearly half a decade of very hard work from the Council’s 3 Waters team.

Chief Operations Officer Dan Harris said this is a huge step for Council, achieved by a culmination of a massive amount of work over a few years by this Team, who have brought together and shaped a water safety plan to fit the new framework.

“The Team’s effort is outstanding, and the willingness and innovative thinking throughout this process has been validated. “

Increased automation at pump stations, new sheds, re-plumbing, greater security of reservoirs and back flow prevention are all examples of what it’s taken to achieve this milestone.

“It’s about asking ourselves, ‘how do we keep our water safe, how do we mitigate risk?’” said Harris.

There are 19 drinking water schemes across the Hurunui District, and the 3 Waters Team is looking forward to eventually aligning all of them with the Ministry’s WSP model.

