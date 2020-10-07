Win The Ultimate North Island Bucket List Adventure

Three of the North Island’s most iconic experiences have joined forces to create The Epic Bucket List Package which can be won by two lucky kiwi travellers this spring.

The package combines must-do experiences in the Central North Island with unique accommodation options to make an action packed, week-long self-drive adventure.

The package includes mountain biking on the Timber Trail with a 2-night stay at the Timber Trail Lodge in Pureora Forest.

Timber Trail Lodge

Then a guided walk on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing with Adrift Tongariro and 2 nights at the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

Chateau Tongariro Hotel

Then venture further into the region with a kayak trip on the Whanganui River and a jet boat return to the Blue Duck Station for a 2-night stay at the lodge.

Kayaking

Visit Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy says that these incredible experiences are just what domestic travellers are looking for right now.

“Kiwis want to immerse themselves in our greater outdoors and use the opportunity to get out and tick off some bucket list adventures,” says Kennedy.

“Each of these experiences on their own make for a great short break or weekend adventure, but combined into a week-long holiday, this package is designed to rival the overseas trips that we’re missing out on this year.”

“Our international visitors are great at getting out there and exploring, now it’s time for Kiwis to rediscover what’s on their doorstep.”

Tourism New Zealand is encouraging Kiwis to “Do Something New” and this package provides an opportunity to do just that here in the Central North Island, a short drive from much of the country’s population.

The full package and each of the three unique experiences is now on sale through the Ruapehu iSITE network for this summer season.

To celebrate the launch of the package, there is a competition running now until 5pm on Friday, 16 October 2020 to win the entire trip this November.

For a chance to win the ultimate North Island Bucket List Adventure, complete entry form on the Timber Trail Lodge website- https://www.timbertraillodge.co.nz/win.

About the Timber Trail Lodge

· The Timber Trail Lodge opened in 2012 at the centre of the Timber Trail in Pureora Forest Park.

· The lodge is recognised as a fine example of sustainable, environmentally sensitive tourism.

· The lodge is completely off-grid, and offers a lovely relaxing atmosphere, quality meals, a licensed bar, incredibly comfortable beds and friendly, attentive service.

· The Timber Trail is an 85km wilderness ride following old tramways and tracks, part of Nga Haerenga, The New Zealand Cycle Trail. It is one of 22 Great Rides that make up the network through New Zealand.

· The 2 night package includes accommodation, shuttles, luggage transfers and all meals.

· More info: www.timbertraillodge.co.nz

About Chateau Tongariro Hotel & Adrift Tongariro

· The Chateau Tongariro Hotel was constructed in 1929 and with its stunning neo-Georgian architecture and location in the Tongariro National Park, is one of NZ’s most iconic hotels.

· Guests will enjoy award winning dining in the Ruapehu Room, casual dining in the Pihanga Cafe or Tussock Bar, or a traditional High Tea gazing out at the majestic Mt Ngauruhoe.

· Adrift Tongariro specializes in guided outdoor adventures through the Whanganui and Tongariro National Parks including the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

· The Tongariro Crossing is a 19.4km journey through some of the most unique landscapes in New Zealand and is renowned as one of the world’s best one-day walks.

· The 2 night package includes accommodation with breakfast and your option of a guided Tongariro Crossing walk with Adrift Tongariro or return shuttle.

· More info: www.chateau.co.nz / www.adriftnz.co.nz

About Blue Duck Station

Set on the banks of the Whanganui and Retaruke rivers at the northern entrance of the Whanganui National Park, Blue Duck Station is an outdoor enthusiast’s playground.

Helping to protect the native flora and fauna, in particular the whio or blue duck is at the heart of this diversified working sheep and beef farm, honey and tourism destination.

Blue Duck Station has 6 lodges and offers a variety of outdoor activities including horse trekking, jet boating, kayaking, clay bird shooting, bush safaris and guided hunting.

The 2 night package includes ensuite accommodation at Frontier Lodge, breakfast at the Blue Duck Cafe and kayaking on the Whangnaui river with jetboat return.

More info: www.blueduckstation.co.nz

About Visit Ruapehu

Visit Ruapehu is responsible for marketing the Ruapehu region as New Zealand’s first choice, outdoor destination.

Administered by a Board of Directors who are predominantly from the tourism industry and local business community, we work closely with Tourism New Zealand and other Regional Tourism Organisations to provide the best possible visibility of our destination to both domestic and international tourists.

More info: www.visitruapehu.com

