Serious Crash, Gonville, Whanganui - Central

Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious two-car crash near the intersection of Prince Street and Heads Road, Gonville.

Police were called about 3.55pm.

Initial indications are that one person may be seriously injured.

The road is closed, and diversions will be in place - motorists should avoid the area if possible.

