Register For The Tree Council's Online AGM

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 6:13 am
Press Release: The Tree Council Inc

The Tree Council is holding its 2020 AGM via Zoom due to Covid19 restrictions on MONDAY 19 OCT at 7pm. Please register your interest in attending this online event by completing this short form: https://tinyurl.com/yywn3usj

A link for the Zoom meeting will be sent to you nearer the time. You will need to download Zoom onto your computer, phone or other device in advance. Visit www.zoom.us for details.

Everyone attending the AGM must be a paid-up financial member. If you have not yet paid your membership please do so by depositing $20 per person/organisation ($15 concessions) before you complete this registration to our ANZ account:
The Tree Council 11-5462-0230022-11 using your name as a reference.
Donations to support our work are gratefully received.

We look forward to seeing you there.
Thank you from The Tree Council Board.

NZ Big Tree Protection Talk

Tomorrow Thursday 8 Oct at 6pm. An online event hosted by Dave Pendleton and Save Aotearoa Trees

Join us as we plan to bring together as many tree protection/conservation groups as possible to discuss how to bring about change to our tree protection laws.
All are welcome to join in and help connect, plan and bring about change: we need to PROTECT OUR TREES!
The idea is to help groups, individuals and organisations pull their resources, connections and skills. With the aim of bringing tree protection back to NZ.

Click here to join: https://meet.google.com/sic-vzdj-ivr

Our Guest speakers to date are:
Dr Mels Barton, Secretary The Tree Council
Mark Lockhart, The Tree Council and Canal Rd protest
Zane Wedding, Head of Arboriculture at MIT and tree protection activists. He will be talking about the direct action at Canal Road.
Brent Barrett, Chair of the Environmental Sustainability Committee for Palmerston North city
Chris Schraders, owner and operator of Germinate Aotearoa - learning and development consultancy - and former arborist, will be talking about and demonstrating a new tree loss monitoring web site.

So if Tree Protection is important to you or someone you know, invite them and share this event. The more people attend the bigger the impact will be!

