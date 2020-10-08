Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TVNZ Releases The Hounds

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Jono & Ben return to the silver screen this October in TVNZ 2’s brand-new series, Dog Almighty! Premiering on Monday 19th, this pawsome new reality competition is on the search for New Zealand’s most talented, gifted and downright exceptional pooch.

Close to 70 pups and their owners will go head to head in the Doggy Dome, testing out their agility, obedience and X-factor in a bid to take home a massive $100,000 prize, and the coveted golden dog bowl. TVNZ can now reveal some of our new furry friends taking to the spotlight.

There’s poodle loving Wendy (69) and her very spoilt pup, Crystal May who is treated more like a child than a pooch; Sassy Auckland pair Scarlett (25) and Coco – this glamourous twosome are drawn to the finer things in life; Louie (39) and Bo, whose connection with his dog is on par with his relationship with his wife; Maisy, who’s never let having three legs hold her back, and her beekeeper owner Rachael (26) from Kekerengu; Waikato duo Kelly (38) and Deo – Deo’s opening trick involves weeing in to a mug – you’ll have to see that to believe it; Christchurch’s Jess (20) who’s been competing in agility since she could walk and her pup Rapid; Dunedin search and rescue duo Barry (52) and Red; and gorgeous Saint Bernard Josie and her sidekick Briar (22) from Auckland – to name a few!

If they make it through the first round, owners and their loyal canines will have to master a variety of challenges to secure the top prize – some filmed on location, and some in the Doggy Dome. Jono and Ben will be trying to keep a leash on the competition as the duos tackle wild field challenges week on week; from dog rugby to playing the piano, scent work to diving competitions, and everything in between. These outrageous challenges will be helmed by some of NZ’s most well-known celebrities, so keep an eye out for some familiar faces.

Celebrity Treasure Island star and Flava radio host Athena Angelou is capturing all the reaction from our contestants as sideline host, while world-renowned dog trainer Doggy Dan will be sharing his expert opinion and guidance.

Stay tuned to catch all the fetching action this month, we guarantee you’ll fall in love with these amazing pooches!

Imagery, press kit and the promo can be downloaded here

Dog Almighty is produced by Great Southern Television.

