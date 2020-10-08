Northcote Incident - Name Release

Police are now in a position to release the name of the baby who was tragically killed in Northcote on Monday (5 October 2020).

She was Chloe Patricia Jie Labone, aged five months of Auckland.

Police are continuing to investigate this tragic incident and providing the family with support during this extremely difficult time.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them.

