Update 8.40am - Lake Ohau Fire

Six Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews returned to the fire ground at Lake Ohau this morning.

The fire has destroyed 48 structures in Lake Ohau Village and burnt through more than 5040ha since it started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is expected a 50 metre containment line will be in place for 95% of the perimeter by 6pm this evening. The remaining 5% is in an area of steep terrain and currently has a 10 metre line in place. The containment line ensures the fire can’t spread if it reignites.

"We have found a small number of hotspots around the western side of the village. Today we will be focusing on dampening those down," Rob Hands says.

"We will maintain a small presence over the weekend."

Access to Lake Ohau Village remains limited and the road is still closed to the public.

The investigation into the fire is underway.

This will be Fire and Emergency’s final formal Lake Ohau Update.

