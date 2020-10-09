Appeal For Witnesses To Waitara Fatal Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash on Devon Road, Waitara on 10 September.

The crash occurred at about 11.30am on Devon Road (Big Jim's Hill).

Sadly, a Waitara woman died following the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash including the drivers of two vehicles travelling in the westbound lane towards New Plymouth are asked to contact Police.

Information can be passed on to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200910/7894.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

