Appeal For Witnesses To Waitara Fatal Crash
Friday, 9 October 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash on
Devon Road, Waitara on 10 September.
The crash
occurred at about 11.30am on Devon Road (Big Jim's
Hill).
Sadly, a Waitara woman died following the
crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash including the
drivers of two vehicles travelling in the westbound lane
towards New Plymouth are asked to contact
Police.
Information can be passed on to Police by
calling 105 and quoting file number
200910/7894.
Information can also be passed on
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
