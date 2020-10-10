Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipara Moana Remediation Joint Committee Signing Event A Momentous Occasion

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua

This morning, a joint committee of Kaipara Uri and councils have welcomed the government’s announcement of $100 million in funding to help restore Kaipara Moana, through a cross-regional programme that is expected to create 300 jobs.

Today marks the historic signing of the Kaipara Moana Remediation at Waihaua Marae - Arapaoa with over 160 attendees and 25 Kaimahi . A truly momentous event for the largest harbour in New Zealand, for the people of this moana, and for the future of Paptūanuku.

It’s a joyous occasion, seeing mana whenua and councils working together to secure the $100 million funding for the future of the Kaipara moana. Phil Goff, Mayor of Auckland, stated “He waka eke noa, it’s that collective effort that enables us to get where we have got today. But today is just day one, and there’s so much work that needs to be done and it starts now, now that we have the resources to do that work.’

Throughout the hui there was mention of the Dome Valley hīkoi, another significant event this year. Both the hīkoi and this signing are important moments of this rohe’s history. The signing reinforced the mana and sense of kaitiakitanga held by those involved.

Last October, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua were part of the Kaipara Moana Negotiations Reference Group who put forward a proposal for Government funding, alongside local councils. This ambitious scheme aims to improve the health of the Kaipara harbour by partnerships between mana whenua, councils, local communities, landowners and farmers to halve sediment loss from the land.

Sediment, or eroded soil, carries with it other contaminants. Programme partners say reducing sediment will improve freshwater quality, create greater biodiversity, improve resilience from climate change, and allow carbon sequestration through tree-planting and wetland management.

The connection with the moana was highlighted in Dame Naida’s Glavish's words

“we grew up with the knowledge of the harbour, the incoming tide, with the outgoing tide, with the cry of the birds”.

This korero was her reminiscing her upbringing on the Kaipara, and the importance to restore it so these special things can be experienced by future generations.

