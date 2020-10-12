Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation On A Lower Speed Limit And Bus/transit Lanes On SH20B

Monday, 12 October 2020, 8:59 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking for feedback from the public on a proposal to reduce the speed limit and introduce a dedicated bus and priority (T3) lane on State Highway 20B (SH20B) to Auckland Airport.

SH20B is a busy arterial route to the airport, with a daily average of 30,000 vehicles pre-COVID-19. The project is adding new dedicated lanes to allow frequent bus services between the airport, Puhinui and Manukau, making safety improvements, constructing two signalised intersections and a new shared path for walking and cycling.

Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the proposed lower speed limit will improve road safety for all users.

“Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and their severity. In the last five years, there have been 22 known crashes on SH20B, two of them head on. A reduction in speed can make a big difference to whether people are killed, seriously injured or walk away from a crash, especially when cyclists and pedestrians are involved.”

Currently, there are three different speed limits (50, 60 and 100km/h) along the 3km stretch of SH20B between Pukaki Creek Bridge and the SH20 interchange where most of the time the average vehicle speed is less than 60km/h.

There will be no change to the existing 50km/h from the SH20/SHB interchange to Manukau Memorial Gardens, but the proposal is to reduce the speed limit from 100kms to 60kms between the Gardens and Orrs Road.

“The upgraded road corridor and reduced speed limit will make journey times more consistent and safer,” says Andrew Thackwray.

Last year, Waka Kotahi engaged with the public about a reduced speed limit on SH20B once current construction was finished. The vast majority (86%) of respondents supported the move.

Waka Kotahi is also proposing a dedicated bus lane in each direction between Pukaki Creek Bridge and the SH20 and SH20B interchange to provide more reliable public transport services and support frequent bus services between the airport and Puhinui Station Interchange.

“To maximise efficiency and ease congestion, the proposal is to also allow vehicles with three or more people (T3) to use the new bus lanes.”

It’s proposed the T3 lanes operate 24/7 once the corridor improvements work is completed in 2021. Formal consultation on a bus and T3 lane bylaw is required under Section 22AD of the Land Transport Act 1998.

The SH20B upgrade is part of a wider programme of works called the Southwest Gateway to improve travel choice around southwest Auckland and the airport. The programme is being carried out by Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

Waka Kotahi wants to hear from communities and road users on the proposed speed limit and T3 changes.

Formal public consultation is open until Sunday 8 November 2020. To provide feedback, please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/20connect.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 