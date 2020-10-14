Charges Laid Following Incidents At Managed Isolation Facility
Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman was arrested last night and taken into Police
custody following an incident at a managed isolation
facility in Auckland Central yesterday.
She is facing
two charges of failing to comply with requirements for
isolation and a single charge of failing to remain in
isolation for required period.
One of the charges
relates to the incident yesterday and the other two charges
relate to separate incidents on 8th October, 2020.
The
22-year-old woman will be appearing in the Auckland District
Court
today.
