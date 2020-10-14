Charges Laid Following Incidents At Managed Isolation Facility

A woman was arrested last night and taken into Police custody following an incident at a managed isolation facility in Auckland Central yesterday.

She is facing two charges of failing to comply with requirements for isolation and a single charge of failing to remain in isolation for required period.

One of the charges relates to the incident yesterday and the other two charges relate to separate incidents on 8th October, 2020.

The 22-year-old woman will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

© Scoop Media

