Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 2, Waipawa

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, Saturday the 10th of October in the Central Hawkes Bay.

He was David Keith Rains, 60, of Napier.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is on-going.

