Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Old Wellington Air Traffic Control Tower Up For Sale

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 8:18 am
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Old Wellington Tower.

Are you on the hunt for unbeatable views, a great location close to Wellington Airport, or a blank canvas for your next grand design? Then we have the property for you – Airways’ old Wellington air traffic control tower is on the market and is sure to tick all the boxes.

This property, located at 36 Tirangi Road, boasts many of its original 1957 design features, including a cramped floor plan, narrow stair only access to all four levels, a lack of natural light in many areas, and one toilet. It has had a lick of paint in at least the last decade and the kitchenette is circa 2000s chic.

While this might seem like an attractive DIY proposition for those wanting to get their creative juices flowing, you’ll want to hand this one over to a professional. The list of needs includes asbestos removal and earthquake strengthening.

However, the views from the top floor are phenomenal, stretching from Evans Bay, to Lyall Bay and beyond. And, with almost the full quarter acre of land, there’s plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.

If the views and character aren’t enough to hook you, the tower can claim to be the only one in the world to have a residential address and its own letterbox.

Opened in 1959, the old tower was home to Airways air traffic controllers managing flights into and out of Wellington Airport for 60 years. The new control tower was opened further down Tirangi Road in 2018.

The old tower has become a local landmark, Airways Chief Financial Officer James Young says. At the opening ceremony for the new tower, residents shared stories of living and growing up nearby. The old tower was affectionately known by some neighbours as “Arnold”.

“It has sat up there on the hill and served us well for 60 years, so we will have some mixed feelings about seeing it go,” Mr Young says. “While we know it’s most likely that the property will be bought by a developer and cleared to build new homes, it’s nice to imagine the old tower being given a new life through some creative grand design.”

The land the tower sits on has recently been rezoned to allow it to be used for residential development.

It is being sold by Wellington’s Tommy’s Real Estate, with the commission from the sale being donated to the Wellington Children’s Hospital Foundation. Agents Billy Bell and Jess Platt say it's the most unique property they’ve ever listed.

“We’ve had unusual looking houses, but never anything quite like this so it’s exciting to be involved,” they say.

The commission raised from the sale will go towards the outfitting and equipping of the interior of the new Wellington Children’s Hospital.

“At Tommy’s, we are proud to be here for our local community. The new Wellington Children’s Hospital will bring a brighter future for the thousands of sick babies, children and young people from across our region who are treated each year,” Jess Platt says.

“Tommy’s, much like the hospital, are exclusive to the Wellington region. This is an association that Tommy’s is very proud to have and one that heavily aligns with the firm’s values of being ‘here for our community’. It will be a fantastic new asset for the Wellington region.”

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 