Update: Serious Crash, SH3 Near Bulls - Central
The road has reopened following last night's serious crash near Bulls.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.
The road has reopened following last night's serious crash near Bulls.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.
The polls have closed and voters have delivered their decision.
Advance votes indicate a strong turnout with 1,976,996 people voting before election day.
Preliminary results had Labour well ahead in line with polls.
For live coverage go to RNZ’s Election Day Live
Real time election results from the people doing the counting: Election Results
Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%
Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>
NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint
NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>
Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto
The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>
NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression
Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>
Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'
National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>
Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory
John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy
Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>
Third Leaders' Debate: Ardern And Collins Steelier And More Combative
Power Play - There was a tense edge to the latest debate, where Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins took to the stage in Christchurch in front of a live audience, Jane Patterson writes. More>>