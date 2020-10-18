Council Responds To Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere’s Resignation

The City’s Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere today tendered his resignation from Council following the outcome of the General Election.

Congratulations on his success in winning the Palmerston North Electorate seat have been extended from the City Mayor and Council Chief Executive.

“I’m delighted for Tangi that he has been elected to represent the City in Parliament,” says Mayor Grant Smith. “At the same time, Council will miss his active and committed participation in local democracy. His extensive knowledge of the City and its people, and the connections he has made with our stakeholders and residents will be of great benefit in his new role.

“Tangi has been an outstanding Deputy Mayor, and in this triennium has been Chair of our Economic Development Committee, Hearings Committee, CE’s Review Panel and is Deputy Chair of the Committee of Council. He has made an enormous contribution to the City. I know myself and all Councillors will miss his input, but we look forward to working closely with him as the City’s Member of Parliament.”

Chief Executive Heather Shotter also congratulates Mr Utikere. “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Tangi as Deputy Mayor. He has been a dedicated Councillor of ten years and I know staff who have worked with him will miss his contribution and presence. Tangi has extensive knowledge on Local Government, the challenges we face and the opportunities we have ahead. Having a local representative in Parliament with that knowledge should serve us well.”

Mr Utikere’s resignation will be forwarded to Council’s Electoral Officer, who in accordance with the Local Electoral Act, will determine a date and requirements of a by-election.

Council will consider the necessary arrangements for the by-election at its meeting on 28 October. Mayor Grant Smith will also be announcing the new Deputy Mayor, and the rearrangement of committee leadership responsibilities at the same meeting.

“At this stage, we anticipate the by-election will be 17 February 2021 and for candidate nominations to open 24 November 2020,” says Ms Shotter. “When this date is confirmed, we will release further information on the process. I encourage people who are interested in standing as a local representative to start giving it some consideration.”

