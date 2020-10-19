Shaun Norman Wins Outdoor Access Champion Award

Shaun Norman will receive an Outdoor Access Champion Award in Twizel this week. The award recognises his significant and lasting contribution to public access to the outdoors in in the Aoraki Mt Cook region.

- Date: Wednesday 21 October 2020

- Time: 2.00pm

- Venue: Poppies Cafe & Restaurant, 1 Benmore Place, Twizel 7901

For the last 50 years Shaun Norman has worked as a mountain guide and shared his passion for the outdoors with his Aoraki Mt Cook community through public talks and other methods to encourage people to engage with nature.

In recent years, he has developed a network of walking trails around Twizel including the production of a free walking map, markers and signposts to teach people about the history of the town.

He has also recently completed the creation of the Upper Waitaki Hydro Project Heritage Trail and established a climbing wall in Twizel to allow people to safely build the skills they would need to fully explore the Aoraki Mt Cook region.

The awards are an annual event organised by the New Zealand Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa. Chief Executive Tumuaki Ric Cullinane says the awards celebrate people and community groups around the country who are developing trails and making it easier for people to experience the outdoors.

