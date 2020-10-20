Optimism Is High As Labour Wins The Seat Of Whangārei

Albie Barr spokesperson for community group Grow Northland Rail, & Chair of the Rail & Maritime Transport Union, Northland Rail Branch says "we are very proud of pro rail advocate in Labour's outstanding Whangarei candidate Emily Henderson & her campaign team."

Emily Henderson came so tantalisingly close on election night by leading most of the contest, only to be overhauled in the latter stages of the night.

Mr Barr said "quite frankly National incumbent MP, Dr Shane Reti has been woeful on Northland rail. In June/July he was preoccupied demanding our New Zealand border be opened up to international students, during the worst global pandemic in over 100 years. Something that appears not lost on the voters who snubbed voting for the doctor in their droves."

With 500 thousand special/ overseas votes (nationally) remaining to be counted, and Dr Henderson trailing by a mere 164 votes behind, it can be envisioned with the massive popularity of Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, the huge swing from National to Labour, a reversal of the election night result is most certainly on the cards.

This would be unprecedented given the huge majority National's ranked number 5 Reti held, winning in 2017 against Labour's, then candidate Tony Savage, with a margin of 10967 votes between the two.

Confidence is high after Labour stomping victory over National that Whangārei will set a historic first, a female MP, and only the second Labour MP in the history of the electorate.

"Our fingers are crossed once the votes are final this becomes reality, and Northland Rail has a very capable, strong advocate in Emily Henderson, Barr said."

