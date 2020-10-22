Police Investigating Unexplained Death Of A Baby In Ōtara
Thursday, 22 October 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties
Manukau Police:
Police are making enquiries
into an unexplained death at address in Ōtara.
Police
were called to a Sandbrook Avenue property after 10am where
a baby has been located deceased.
We are currently
speaking with a man as part of our enquiries.
A scene
guard is currently in place and a scene examination will
take place at the address.
Police are unable to
comment further at this
stage.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more