Name Release - Tekapo Fatal Crash
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who
died following a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road near Tekapo
yesterday.
He was 42-year-old Che Tekapa Hogg, of
Auckland.
The three other people injured in the crash
remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries
are ongoing into the circumstances of the
crash.
