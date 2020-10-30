Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Support Grant Supports 30 Community Wellbeing Initiatives

Friday, 30 October 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Pasifika SCENE group in action. Each meeting includes exercise.

Thirty community groups and organisations have received funding from Horowhenua District Council’s new Community Support Grant so far this year.

The Community Support Grant aims to support community initiatives that enhance wellbeing and social connectedness in the wake of COVID-19. The grant is to enable non-profit organisations meeting grant criteria to assist with projects, events and costs associated with responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and support for community recovery.

Funding awarded totalled $56,672 of the $160,000 available. The remainder will be distributed in up to four grant application rounds planned for 2020/21 financial year. Funding awarded varies, with the average grant between $500 and $3000.

Among the recipients was Hāpai Te Hapori, which received $2,880 to help establish the Kai Hub store in Shannon.

Hāpai Te Hapori Community Innovation Manager, Sharon Williams, said the Kai Hub aims to reduce food insecurity, increase connectedness and provide a stepping stone into employment by operating a free food store and central hub for food rescue and distribution.

“The Kai Hub is a community collaboration to redistribute excess food and show manaakitanga in action, but it’s more than just community food distribution. We want the Hub to be a touchpoint for community services and support, collaboration with existing services, work experience, training, and connection for volunteers. We formed the Kai Hub team in May following lockdown to help the community work together to achieve more economic and social independence, and create a more secure community. Our team is made up of local volunteers, and we coordinate with 10 other local organisations and groups already operating in Shannon,” she said.

Ms Williams said the grant would be used to cover rent for premises for the first 18 weeks, while the Hub gets off the ground.

“Having certainty around rent costs for a set time period will help us plan for the future and increase capacity,” she said.

Another local group to benefit is Pasifika for Tomorrow, which received $4,000 for Pasifika SCENE (Pasifika Seniors Culture Events and Exercise). The programme provides outings and activities for seniors, cultural knowledge transfer, exercise, supports access to healthcare, healthy eating, improved connectedness with regular catch-ups, and help with using computers and the internet.

Pasifika for Tomorrow Coordinator Rasella Fuauli said the programme has been growing in popularity.

“We started with five people coming along to our weekly meetings, and now we typically have between 20 and 30 people every week,” she said.

Ms Fuauli said the Pasifika SCENE programme is shaped by the needs of the participants.

“When we started, one of the problems people had was accessing healthcare. They were missing appointments, feeling shy to go to the doctor, or not wanting to hear bad news. So we arranged for a Samoan nurse to come along to our meetings. She does health checks, helps people to manage conditions like diabetes, and makes referrals when needed,” she said.

“And some of our people are very good with music and creating their own songs in their native language, so we incorporated that into the programme. People write their songs and teach them to the group so we learn about other Pacific languages and cultures.”

Each meeting also includes exercise and morning tea.

“The grant funding means a lot and gives us the resources to do this for the people. We’ll use it to help provide transport to the programme for people who couldn’t get here otherwise, and to provide resources like paper, pens, guitars, ukuleles, and providing healthy food,” Ms Fuauli said.

For more information about the Community Support Grant, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On What Lessons The Greens Should Take From The Demise Of Winston Peters

Wondering about “if only" is one of those political games we all indulge in from time to time. For example: episode one of the latest season of The Good Fight TV series dropped us into a world where Hillary Clinton is the US President and Elizabeth Warren and Merrick Garland are Supreme Court justices, where rain forests are being saved and polar bears are coming back from extinction. Yet alarmingly, people keep on having these bad dreams about Donald Trump being the President... More>>

 


Referendum Preliminary Results: 'Yes' On End-Of-Life, 'No' On Recreational Cannabis

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.2% Yes 33.8% No 1.0% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,574,645 65.2% ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 