Today's The Day For Pies

Whether you are joining us for the judging, or coming along to the awards ceremony, where you will have a chance to taste test some of the 70 pies entering our annual competition, you won't want to miss out on finding out who is this year's Supreme Winner.

Our special guest presenter is newly elected vegan Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, who won the Auckland Central seat. This is the tastiest public engagement for Swarbrick since winning her seat and she is delighted to be presenting the pie awards for the first time. Pies are as Kiwi as they come, making a tasty and filling meal any time of the day and these vegan pies are no exception.

Last year's Supreme Winner was Oviedo with their BBQ Jackfruit with Cheese, which won the Cafe Boutique category. This is a great category for the artistic flair, with any style of pie allowed. The top spot is up for grabs by any pie in any category. Which of our amazing pie entries will it be this year? It's impossible to tell, so don't miss your chance to attend The Butchers Son at midday for the judging or from 6pm for the Awards Ceremony with Chloe Swarbrick.

For more information about the Awards check out our website https://www.vegansociety.org.nz/awards/vegan-pie

