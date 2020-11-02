Serious Crash In Tongaporotu, North Taranaki - Central
Monday, 2 November 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Mokau Road (State Highway 3) in Tongaporotu, North
Taranaki.
The single-vehicle crash involving a truck
was reported around 6am.
Initial reports indicate
there are injuries to one person.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been advised.
Both lanes of the road are
blocked and traffic management will be put in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if
possible or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more