Serious Crash In Tongaporotu, North Taranaki - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Mokau Road (State Highway 3) in Tongaporotu, North Taranaki.

The single-vehicle crash involving a truck was reported around 6am.

Initial reports indicate there are injuries to one person.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Both lanes of the road are blocked and traffic management will be put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect delays.

