Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PGF funded Matawii Reservoir fast tracked through RMA

Monday, 2 November 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Provincial Development Unit

The Provincial Development Unit (PDU) is pleased to see that the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) funded Matawii Reservoir is the first project to benefit from the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-Track Consenting) Act 2020.

As well as being a landmark project for the Resource Management Act (RMA) fast track process, Matawii Reservoir is a flagship project for the PDU.

“The Matawii Reservoir will lift employment and generate additional land and business investment in Kaikohe by making water available for a town that regularly faces water shortages,” says Ben Dalton, PDU’s Chief Operating Officer.

“The reservoir demonstrates how government investment in regional economic development can generate employment during the COVID recovery while unlocking the long term potential of the region,” he says.

The Matawaii Reservoir is part of the PGF’s focus on water storage solutions for Northland, of which the reservoir is one project.

“This project will bring new jobs to Kaikohe to build the reservoir and construction will start immediately. The project estimates that there could be an additional 60 full-time jobs in the region and an increase in GDP of $9 million per annum. This is great news for the region,” Mr Dalton says.

“Water stored in the reservoir will enable higher value crops to be grown on the land around Kaikohe. Much of the land around the reservoir is Māori owned which is high quality but used for low value crops or grazing of animals. Access to water will enable this land to be brought into higher value horticulture use.

Mr Dalton says the Matawii Reservoir will improve community outcomes in the face of climate change by making water available to Kaikohe through times of drought.

“The availability of a sustainable water supply will bring people back to Kaikohe,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Provincial Development Unit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.
“The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won’t be immune to the ongoing impact Covid is having around the world,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Preliminary Results: 'Yes' On End-Of-Life, 'No' On Recreational Cannabis

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.2% Yes 33.8% No 1.0% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,574,645 65.2% ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 