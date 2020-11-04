Operation Martinez Update – Rolls Royce Sought By Police Located

The Rolls Royce Wraith vehicle sought by Police in relation to the Operation Martinez money laundering operation has been located this afternoon at a car yard in central Auckland.

The vehicle, valued at more than $250,000, will be restrained along with the seven other luxury vehicles already restrained during today’s search warrants.

The total value of properties, vehicles, cash and bank account funds restrained today is well in excess of $6 million.

Nine people have been arrested in total and are appearing in court on money-laundering and related charges, with one person also facing charges relating to methamphetamine supply.

© Scoop Media

