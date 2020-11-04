Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TEDxAuckland 2020: One Of The Few In-Person TEDx Events Taking Place In The World

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 6:01 pm
Press Release: TEDxAuckland

TEDxAuckland returns this year at Whoa! Studios and The Grounds. On the 14th of November, get ready for an exceptional confluence of ideas, networking, and culinary experience (and of course the famous after-party).

With a pandemic still raging and waves of social change swelling around the globe, there’s still a lot of history left to be made in 2020. Join the conversation, as we make history - and make sense of it with an incredible line-up of five speakers. We’ll be one of the very few TEDx events taking place in the world and we’d love you to be part of it.

Complementary to a five-course dining experience curated by Ben Bailey of the Grounds and Ahi Restaurant in Commercial Bay, tickets start at $279. With only 150 places available, get in quick to secure an unforgettable experience.

TED is a globally renowned organisation devoted to spreading powerful ideas, in the short timeframe of eighteen minute speeches. TEDxAuckland organises local events, enabling these concepts to be shared in our community.

This event is brought to you in partnership with Vodafone. Vodafone’s principal partnership with TEDxAuckland celebrates and champions new ideas in science, technology, education, design and culture.

To purchase tickets and find out more information visit tedxauckland.com

Ideas Worth Spreading

Our mission at TEDxAuckland is to celebrate new ideas, innovation and diversity with a global audience, aiming to inspire individuals and communities to create a positive impact.

