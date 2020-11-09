Search To Resume Tomorrow For Missing Swimmer
Monday, 9 November 2020, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui will
resume at the break of dawn tomorrow.
The man failed
to return to shore just after 10am yesterday after swimming
with two others at Marine Parade.
Today's search that
involved the Police and the Surf Life Saving Club members
was unsuccessful and nothing of interest was
located.
The rough sea conditions with swells of up to
a metre-and-a-half proved challenging for the search team as
they covered areas from Mount Maunganui to
Omanu.
Police will reassess the weather condition
tomorrow and decide on whether to widen the search area
tomorrow.
Police continue to provide support to the
man's
family.
