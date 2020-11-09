Search To Resume Tomorrow For Missing Swimmer

The search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui will resume at the break of dawn tomorrow.

The man failed to return to shore just after 10am yesterday after swimming with two others at Marine Parade.

Today's search that involved the Police and the Surf Life Saving Club members was unsuccessful and nothing of interest was located.

The rough sea conditions with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half proved challenging for the search team as they covered areas from Mount Maunganui to Omanu.

Police will reassess the weather condition tomorrow and decide on whether to widen the search area tomorrow.

Police continue to provide support to the man's family.

