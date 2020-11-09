Body Located At Papamoa Beach
Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tauranga Police can confirm a body has been located at
Papamoa Beach.
The body was found by a member of the
public who notified Police at about 7am today.
The
body has now been recovered and a blessing
performed.
At this time it is too early to confirm the
person's identity or any further details.
However as a
result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing
swimmer near Mt Maunganui today.
Updates will be
provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election
Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>