Armistice Day Memorial Service 2020

A memorial service will be held at the Blenheim War Memorial Clock Tower at 11.00 am on Wednesday 11 November to mark Armistice Day.

This 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is the symbolic moment chosen to remember the end of hostilities on the Western Front in 1918.

The traditional wreath of red poppies will be laid at the war memorial, a reminder of the wild poppies that grew across the fields of Flanders where so many Allied troops lost their lives in the First World War.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett will welcome guests to the service and a short address will be delivered by Wing Commander Peter de Rungs, RNZAF Base Woodbourne.

There will be a fly past by Marlborough War Birds at 11.00 am.

In the event of wet weather the memorial service will be held in the RSA Lounge, Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street.

© Scoop Media

