Armistice Day Memorial Service 2020
Monday, 9 November 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
A memorial service will be held at the Blenheim War
Memorial Clock Tower at 11.00 am on Wednesday 11 November to
mark Armistice Day.
This 11th hour of the 11th day of
the 11th month is the symbolic moment chosen to remember the
end of hostilities on the Western Front in 1918.
The
traditional wreath of red poppies will be laid at the war
memorial, a reminder of the wild poppies that grew across
the fields of Flanders where so many Allied troops lost
their lives in the First World War.
Marlborough Mayor
John Leggett will welcome guests to the service and a short
address will be delivered by Wing Commander Peter de Rungs,
RNZAF Base Woodbourne.
There will be a fly past by
Marlborough War Birds at 11.00 am.
In the event of wet
weather the memorial service will be held in the RSA Lounge,
Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred
Street.
Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>