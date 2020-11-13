Powered Parachute Crash, Harihari, West Coast - Tasman
Friday, 13 November 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 November
One person has died
after a powered parachute crash in Harihari, West
Coast.
The incident was reported at 7:41pm.
The
death will be referred to the Coroner.
The Civil
Aviation Authority have been
notified.
