Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EECA Pushes New Approach To Climate Change Action With Fresh Campaign

Friday, 13 November 2020, 8:13 am
Press Release: EECA

A new Gen Less campaign launched by EECA encourages New Zealanders to flip the usual way they think about climate change, and demonstrates that climate action doesn’t need to be another burden to carry - in fact, it can be liberating and positive.

EECA research shows that most New Zealanders are concerned about climate change and want to do something about it – but they don’t know where to start and worry about sacrificing lifestyle.

“This year has dealt us twin health and economic crises,” EECA CEO Andrew Caseley says, “we’ve seen our society have to grapple with some overwhelming problems, but climate change hasn’t gone away. We launched our Gen Less platform last year to bring together individuals, organisations and government to take action on climate change, and we feel that the time is right to continue the message.”

‘Say no to wasted energy’ makes climate action feel effortless and empowers people to waste less energy on the things they don’t care about.

Everyone’s ‘no’, in terms of what we’re happy to give up, will be different. It could be saying no to always driving to get somewhere or flying to meet customers face-to-face, because that’s how it’s always been done. Or saying no to buying “stuff” we don’t really need or want out of social expectations.

In spite of the pandemic, research highlights that climate change is still top of mind, with 83% of Kiwis believing climate change is real, compared to 78% at the beginning of the year.

The same survey found the pandemic has made people more open to changing their behaviours in response to climate change.

Seventy-seven percent said we’ll have to change how we live because of climate change, but agreed these changes can be positive – a statistically significant increase of 4% from before April 2020. Likewise, 4% more (75%) were prepared to change their own personal behaviour in order to reduce climate change.

“If we want to look after our future, we have to think about it now,” says Andrew Caseley. “This is absolutely true for climate change. Small changes made by everyone will make a big difference if we start acting collectively now.

“During lockdown, many of us made changes that coincidentally reduced our energy-related emissions. The real revelation was discovering that these changes – such as driving less and working from home one day a week – can make life more enjoyable too.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EECA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 