Discover Auckland Expo To Go Ahead

Friday, 13 November 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: ATEED

Following today’s Government announcement that Auckland will remain at Alert Level 1, the Discover Auckland Travel Expo will go ahead as planned in adherence with current health and safety guidelines.

The event will be held at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf tomorrow, Saturday 14 November, providing vital support to Auckland’s tourism businesses by offering locals unmissable deals across the region throughout the summer holiday period.

ATEED General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage, has urged expo-goers to be patient and tolerant as health and safety guidelines will be strictly enforced in line with Government regulations.

“What happened in the last 24 hours is a reminder to us all of how quickly things can change. Whilst we want everyone to have an enjoyable time tomorrow it is more important that we keep each other safe,” Armitage said.

“We ask that all attendees scan the QR code upon arrival, and we strongly encourage everyone to wear a face covering for extra protection. Hand santizer will also be readily available.”

“We urge anyone who is not feeling well or experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms to please stay home and reach out to Healthline.”

The Expo is on from 1000 – 1700 and entry is free. To track attendance, the public is urged to register at https://www.aucklandnz.com/travel-expo

Other events on in Auckland this week include:

  • Auckland Diwali Festival at community venues today with the final day tomorrow
  • The Chocolate and Coffee Show at The Cloud tomorrow and Sunday
  • City of Auckland Rally at the Kumeu Showgrounds tomorrow and the Battle of Jack’s Ridge at Whitford on Sunday
  • Dumplings on Dominion on Dominion Road on Sunday
  • New Zealand Rugby Women’s Rugby Triple Header at Trusts Stadium tomorrow
  • Big Boys Toys at ASB Showgrounds today, tomorrow and Sunday
  • Aotearoa Music Awards at Spark Arena on Sunday

