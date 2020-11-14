Whānau Ora A Successful Model For Better Outcomes

Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Rārua is supporting calls for government agencies and ministers to accelerate adoption of the whānau ora approach.

Pouwhakahaere (CEO) Shane Graham said whānau ora had consistently proved it was successful at putting help where it was needed most.

“Fast and flexible investment into whānau providers was an important foundation for local recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shane said.

“Whānau-led initiatives increased connections in the community – online and in person. In some cases that was new ways of delivering information and providing support; connecting people up and reducing social isolation.”

“In others it was scaling up our network of capability - distributing food parcels, hygiene packs and other essential items.”

“Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu have demonstrated time and again how whānau-led initiatives can mobilise and support communities. It’s time to extend the inclusive whānau ora service and engagement model across all of government. This will allow agencies to deliver resources as outlined in the 2018 Whānau Ora Review.”

“Wider recognition of the value of a community system approach, and an appropriately resourced partnership with local and central government will ensure better outcomes and more resilient and self-sufficient communities in the future.”

