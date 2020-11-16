Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

By-Election 2021 Dates Confirmed

Monday, 16 November 2020, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North City Council will hold a by-election for one seat on the Council following the resignation of Councillor Tangi Utikere.

Voting is open from 26 January - 17 February 2021.

“This by-election is an opportunity for voters to elect a new member of Council who will represent the diverse range of views and perspectives that exist in our community,” says Mayor Grant Smith. “I strongly encourage people to participate in the local by-election either by standing or supporting a candidate, and casting a vote. It’s really important people feel that their views are being represented fairly around the Council table.”

Nominations open on 24 November and close on Tuesday 22 December at noon.

To stand for election, you must be:

• A New Zealand citizen AND

• Enrolled as an elector (this also means you must be 18 years or older) AND

• Nominated by two electors from Palmerston North.

To help anyone considering standing for Council, information sessions are being held at the Council Chambers on Thursday 26 November. Two sessions are being held 12.30 – 1.30 pm and 5.30 – 6.30 pm. Councillors and staff will be on-hand to talk through how Council operates, how it reports and how key projects are progressing, and also to give a quick overview of next year’s 10-Year Plan. We will announce further details about these sessions soon. Everyone is welcome.

“We have just had a general election with a great number of people voting – we’d love to see that enthusiasm continue in our City. For those who have turned 18, moved or purchased a property in the City since the general election, I strongly encourage them to enrol or update their records.”

Voting packs will be sent to out in the mail on 26 January 2021 to all those who have enrolled.

Warwick Lampp of Electionz.com has been appointed as the Electoral Officer for the by-election, and Hannah White, PNCC Democracy and Governance Manager is the Deputy Electoral Officer.

Key dates

Tuesday 24 November Nominations open

Tuesday 22 December Nominations close at 12 noon

Tuesday 26 January Voter packs sent out in the mail, and voting opens

Wednesday 17 February Voting closes at 12 noon

Monday 22 February Official results announced

