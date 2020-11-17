Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki To Benefit From National High-tech Seabed Survey

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: LINZ

High-tech seabed surveying of the approaches to Port Taranaki has begun this week. The survey area extends along the coast from Ōkato to Waitara and approximately 7km from the shore.

The survey is part of the Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) annual work programme to update New Zealand’s nautical charts for commercial and recreational mariners. LINZ Manager Hydrographic Survey Stuart Caie says the data gathered during the survey can be used in other ways to benefit the Taranaki region.

“While our primary goal is safety of navigation, the data collected can also be used for marine science and environmental management. We have been working with Port Taranaki and Taranaki Regional Council to identify these opportunities,” says Mr Caie.

Any hazards identified during the survey will be notified through LINZ’s fortnightly Notices to Mariners.

Specialist marine survey company Discovery Marine Ltd (DML) has been contracted to undertake the Taranaki survey. They will be surveying up to 100m deep in some places to create detailed 3D maps of the seafloor using their vessel MV Sea Surveyor and back-up vessel Tupaia.

The survey does not include offshore seismic or geophysical surveying, and the echosounders on board the vessels are very low power and unlikely to have any impact on marine mammals.

Port Taranaki head of operations Ashley McDonald says the work will give the many users of the Taranaki coast important, up-to-date electronic information about the seabed and water depth.

“LINZ surveys are in high demand across New Zealand, so we are very fortunate that Port Taranaki and the Taranaki coastline has been chosen as the next location for this work,” Captain McDonald says.

“The electronic data and charts resulting from the survey will be extremely beneficial to the port, visiting vessels, commercial and recreational fishing boats and other users of the coastline, giving them reliable information that will help them navigate the area safely.”

Port Taranaki senior pilot Neill MacKean says the information will particularly benefit foreign vessels.

“The seabed changes over time, so the updated data will be of importance for foreign vessels dropping anchor safely and securely. It will also provide accurate water depth information, which will give vessels added confidence when approaching Port Taranaki.”

Captain McDonald asks commercial and recreational boat users to be aware and to keep clear of the survey vessel while it is operating.

“Offshore the work will be carried out 24 hours a day, while closer to shore and in the harbour surveying will be carried out during daylight hours,” he says.

The Taranaki survey depends on weather conditions but is expected to be completed in early 2021 with data delivered by July 2021.

Once the data has been captured and processed, it will be made freely available through the LINZ Data Service. Updated charts will also be available through the free NZ ENC Service.

Learn more about our annual programme of hydrographic surveying.

© Scoop Media

Find more from LINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 