Community Invited To Have Their Say On Improving SH75 Halswell Road For Public Transport

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking people for ideas on how to make Halswell Road (State Highway 75), south-west of Christchurch, better for bus users.

The 2.5 km section of Halswell Road being consulted on runs between Curletts/ Hoon Hay Road (access point to the Christchurch Southern motorway), past Aidanfield to Dunbars Road. (See map below with bus stops marked)

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Jim Harland says Halswell Road is a key public transport corridor which experiences significant travel delays during peak periods.

The south-west of Christchurch has experienced rapid residential growth in recent years with new subdivisions and increasing congestion. This project is part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP), which aims to provide residents with safer and better travel choices. This Canterbury project has a $25 million budget to provide bus lanes along the 2.5km section of Halswell Road, to encourage greater use of public transport into Christchurch’s central city.

“We are wanting to achieve faster and more reliable travel times for buses along Halswell Road. The project aims to improve safety, comfort and the convenience of getting to and using bus stops. We want to make bus stops accessible to all users and make bus travel a popular choice for people travelling to the city from the south-west,” Mr Harland says.

“We want to hear the community’s views on the issues they experience with their journey along Halswell Road. We want to hear from all travellers whether people cycle, walk, take their own car or catch a bus. We need people’s help to identify key features and issues that we need to be aware of, to help us find out what is important to the community and ensure we get any improvements right,” he says.

People are asked to fill in an on-line survey and there is also an interactive map online where comments can be provided.

For more information:

where they can read the project brochure and find a link to the online map to provide feedback and to undertake the survey.

  • An information brochure including a freepost feedback form is available from: Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre, 341 Halswell Road.

People have until 5pm, Friday 4 December 2020 to have their say: www.nzta.govt.nz/sh75-halswell-road

