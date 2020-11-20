Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tvnz Confirm Broadcast Sponsor For 36th America’s Cup Presented By Prada

Friday, 20 November 2020, 8:32 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Exclusive broadcast rights for the 36th America’s Cup held by TVNZ in New Zealand will see all racing shown live and free-to-air on TVNZ 1 and live streamed on TVNZ OnDemand – from the World Series and Christmas Race to the Cup Challenger Selection Series and culminating in the main event, the 36thAmerica’s Cup all presented by PRADA.

TVNZ is pleased to be working with iconic Kiwi brand Toyota as the broadcast sponsor of its coverage of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

Toyota and TVNZ each have a long history with the America’s Cup, dating back to 1987 when both formed part of the original group of five Team New Zealand sponsors.

Toyota’s GM of Marketing Andrew Davis is looking forward to the rollout of their campaign; “It’s great to be on board as TVNZ’s Broadcast Sponsor and to be part of the action that will take Toyota’s long standing support of Emirates Team New Zealand seamlessly into the broadcast content. Without giving too much away we expect to put plenty of smiles on the faces of those enjoying the America’s Cup this summer. I know I’m not alone in thinking these events, culminating in the America’s Cup in March 2021, are a real opportunity for everyone to forget about the challenges of 2020 and to sit back, take in all the action and fun this summer.”

TVNZ’s Commercial Director Jodi O’Donnell is thrilled to have Toyota on board; “This is a huge exclusive event on TVNZ and our broadcast sponsor Toyota is embracing a new level of innovation, brand integration and content creation that we can’t wait to share with audiences this summer.”

“We’ve been given a glimpse of what New Zealand can expect from TVNZ and their extensive coverage of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, and we have no doubt it will be both innovative and entertaining for the entire New Zealand public no matter where they are watching”, said Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton.

Broadcast sponsor Toyota is joined by two additional New Zealand brands; Kiwibank and Steinlager who will also support the television coverage on TVNZ.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:


Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 