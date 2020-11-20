Tvnz Confirm Broadcast Sponsor For 36th America’s Cup Presented By Prada

Exclusive broadcast rights for the 36th America’s Cup held by TVNZ in New Zealand will see all racing shown live and free-to-air on TVNZ 1 and live streamed on TVNZ OnDemand – from the World Series and Christmas Race to the Cup Challenger Selection Series and culminating in the main event, the 36thAmerica’s Cup all presented by PRADA.

TVNZ is pleased to be working with iconic Kiwi brand Toyota as the broadcast sponsor of its coverage of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

Toyota and TVNZ each have a long history with the America’s Cup, dating back to 1987 when both formed part of the original group of five Team New Zealand sponsors.

Toyota’s GM of Marketing Andrew Davis is looking forward to the rollout of their campaign; “It’s great to be on board as TVNZ’s Broadcast Sponsor and to be part of the action that will take Toyota’s long standing support of Emirates Team New Zealand seamlessly into the broadcast content. Without giving too much away we expect to put plenty of smiles on the faces of those enjoying the America’s Cup this summer. I know I’m not alone in thinking these events, culminating in the America’s Cup in March 2021, are a real opportunity for everyone to forget about the challenges of 2020 and to sit back, take in all the action and fun this summer.”

TVNZ’s Commercial Director Jodi O’Donnell is thrilled to have Toyota on board; “This is a huge exclusive event on TVNZ and our broadcast sponsor Toyota is embracing a new level of innovation, brand integration and content creation that we can’t wait to share with audiences this summer.”

“We’ve been given a glimpse of what New Zealand can expect from TVNZ and their extensive coverage of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, and we have no doubt it will be both innovative and entertaining for the entire New Zealand public no matter where they are watching”, said Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton.

Broadcast sponsor Toyota is joined by two additional New Zealand brands; Kiwibank and Steinlager who will also support the television coverage on TVNZ.

