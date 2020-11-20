Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Records Smashed During Outstanding Ready To Run Sale

Friday, 20 November 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: NZ Bloodstock

With a brilliant closure to what has been an outstanding two days of trading, New Zealand Bloodstock’s Ready to Run Sale broke their own record in the final moments of Day Two.

Sam and Hana Beatson’s Riversley Park offered the NZB record-breaking two-year-old, Lot 298 purchased for $700,000 in a bidding dual between Te Akau Racing’s Jamie Richards and Kingsclere Stables’ Roger James.

The prolific cross between Savabeel and the O’Reilly mare Miss Opulence caught the attention of super stable Te Akau who managed to come out on top, securing the colt for a record price.

Sam Beatson was wrapped with his final result, taking out the 2020 Ready to Run leading vendor title for the fourth consecutive year, selling 23 horses for a total turnover of $4,152,500.

“When we arrived at the sale complex we were busy from the get-go.”

“We knew he was a lovely colt and that he would bring some money in, but to make $700,000 was fantastic.”

“The online bidding has worked very successfully, people weren’t quite sure how it was going to go, but the overseas buyers got their heads around it and it has paid off,” he said.

With the help of David Ellis over the phone, Jamie Richard’s secured the Savabeel colt for a hefty price tag and Richard’s was enthusiastic about Te Akau’s new addition.

“He is a lovely colt, medium size, athletic and we thought he was the best colt in the Sale.”

“We saved the best for last and we are looking forward to getting all of our purchases back to Te Akau into the stable.”

“New Zealand Bloodstock need to be commended for the wonderful sale they have put on here at Karaka over the past few days,” he said.

“Everybody was nervous leading into the Sale and it’s unbelievable how well it has gone in the current climate and NZB really need to take a bow, they have done a wonderful job,” Richards said.

Managing Director Andrew Seabrook was thrilled with the final outcome.

“It’s been an amazing success. At the start, we were cautiously optimistic but this has exceeded our wildest dreams.

“Our online bidding platform was so user friendly, worked incredibly well and is responsible for more than 31% of the total turnover.”

“To be honest we didn’t know how it was going to go but to sell 60 lots for $100,000 or more in this current climate is nothing short of phenomenal.”

